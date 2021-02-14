ParkinGo Achieves Market Capitalization of $905,893.92 (GOT)

ParkinGo (CURRENCY:GOT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 14th. In the last week, ParkinGo has traded 2.4% lower against the dollar. ParkinGo has a total market capitalization of $905,893.92 and $786.00 worth of ParkinGo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ParkinGo token can currently be purchased for about $0.0449 or 0.00000092 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,891.11 or 1.00035465 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.56 or 0.00040025 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 23.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00005982 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 26% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.52 or 0.00095188 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000220 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002032 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000229 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00002925 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.72 or 0.00013743 BTC.

ParkinGo Token Profile

ParkinGo (CRYPTO:GOT) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. ParkinGo’s total supply is 94,808,613 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,168,694 tokens. ParkinGo’s official website is parkingo.io/en

According to CryptoCompare, “ParkinGO (GOT) is a transportation network service with 55 locations in operation across Europe. Over the past twenty years, the ParkinGo network has transformed car service into customer service and their move to blockchain is expected to bring about a new level of efficiency and transparency to its 2.5 million customers. “

Buying and Selling ParkinGo

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ParkinGo directly using U.S. dollars.

