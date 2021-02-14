PARSIQ (PRQ) Price Reaches $1.15

PARSIQ (CURRENCY:PRQ) traded down 6.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 14th. During the last seven days, PARSIQ has traded down 4.9% against the dollar. PARSIQ has a market cap of $124.47 million and approximately $2.38 million worth of PARSIQ was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PARSIQ token can currently be bought for about $1.15 or 0.00002350 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get PARSIQ alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000276 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00003903 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41.13 or 0.00084160 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000047 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Traceability Chain (TAC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000010 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

PARSIQ Token Profile

PRQ is a token. PARSIQ’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 108,412,187 tokens. The official website for PARSIQ is www.parsiq.io . PARSIQ’s official message board is blog.parsiq.io

Buying and Selling PARSIQ

PARSIQ can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PARSIQ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PARSIQ should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PARSIQ using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PARSIQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PARSIQ and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.