Parthenon LLC Raises Stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Parthenon LLC lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 146,212 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,025 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises approximately 4.0% of Parthenon LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Parthenon LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $23,011,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of JNJ. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Michael E. Sneed sold 54,662 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.93, for a total transaction of $8,359,459.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 110,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,935,621.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Johnson & Johnson currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.13.

Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $166.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $109.16 and a 1-year high of $173.65. The company has a market cap of $438.53 billion, a PE ratio of 26.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $160.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $151.09.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $22.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.62 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.64% and a net margin of 21.01%. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.88 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 23rd will be issued a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 22nd. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.54%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

