Particl (PART) Trading 12.2% Higher Over Last Week

Particl (CURRENCY:PART) traded 32.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 14th. In the last week, Particl has traded up 12.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Particl coin can now be bought for about $1.04 or 0.00002154 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Particl has a total market cap of $10.08 million and $28,740.00 worth of Particl was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded down 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0854 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000450 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.69 or 0.00011841 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000022 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Zealium (NZL) traded down 32.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Particl Profile

PART is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 17th, 2017. Particl’s total supply is 9,763,689 coins and its circulating supply is 9,728,063 coins. Particl’s official Twitter account is @particlproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Particl is particl.io . The Reddit community for Particl is /r/Particl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Particl

Particl can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

