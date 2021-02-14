Patriot Transportation Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATI) Short Interest Up 50.0% in January

Patriot Transportation Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATI) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the January 14th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Patriot Transportation during the 4th quarter worth $66,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Patriot Transportation in the fourth quarter valued at $128,000. Finally, Capco Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Patriot Transportation during the fourth quarter valued at $388,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PATI traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,847. Patriot Transportation has a 1-year low of $8.06 and a 1-year high of $14.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.35. The firm has a market cap of $33.66 million, a P/E ratio of 142.40 and a beta of 0.31.

Patriot Transportation (NASDAQ:PATI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The transportation company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $21.37 million during the quarter. Patriot Transportation had a return on equity of 0.58% and a net margin of 0.29%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Patriot Transportation from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th.

Patriot Transportation Company Profile

Patriot Transportation Holding, Inc, through its subsidiary, Florida Rock & Tank Lines, Inc, transports petroleum and other liquids, and dry bulk commodities. The company is involved in hauling petroleum related products, including gas and diesel fuel; and dry bulk commodities, such as cement, lime, and various industrial powder products, as well as liquid chemicals.

