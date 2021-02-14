Paxos Standard (PAX) Market Cap Reaches $675.41 Million

Paxos Standard (CURRENCY:PAX) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 14th. Over the last week, Paxos Standard has traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Paxos Standard has a market capitalization of $675.41 million and approximately $102.39 million worth of Paxos Standard was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Paxos Standard coin can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00002048 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0915 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000036 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded up 84.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Amoveo (VEO) traded up 42.3% against the dollar and now trades at $111.97 or 0.00229264 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Smartshare (SSP) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded up 24% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About Paxos Standard

PAX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 10th, 2018. Paxos Standard’s total supply is 675,099,791 coins. The official website for Paxos Standard is paxos.com/standard . Paxos Standard’s official message board is medium.com/@PaxosStandard

According to CryptoCompare, “Paxos Standard (PAX) is a stable coin owned by Paxos Trust Company, LLC. It combines the stability of the dollar with the efficiency of blockchain technology. Paxos is regulated by the New York State Department of Financial Services, which has deep experience and knowledge as an intermediary between fiat and digital assets. Built on the Ethereum blockchain, it offers the benefits of crypto-assets such as immutability and decentralized accounting. Since it is fully collateralized by dollars, Paxos Standard offers a liquid and digital alternative to cash, available 24/7 for instantaneous transaction settlement and fully redeemable. Paxos Standard has been designed as an Ethereum token written according to the ERC-20 protocol so that anyone with an Ethereum wallet will be able to send and receive Paxos Standard tokens. The smart contract has been audited by smart contract auditors Nomic Labs and ChainSecurity, and nationally top-ranking auditing firm Withum will perform attestation procedures on their token and bank account balances on a month-end basis. Why Use Paxos Standard: Hold digital assets in PAX to limit exposure to volatilitySettle the cash component of digital asset transactions in dollar-equivalent denominationsMove between digital assets with ease and lower feesSettle transactions outside of traditional banking hoursTransact internationally more efficiently”

