PAYCENT Trading Up 16.9% Over Last 7 Days (PYN)

PAYCENT (CURRENCY:PYN) traded 6.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 14th. One PAYCENT coin can currently be bought for $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, PAYCENT has traded 16.9% higher against the US dollar. PAYCENT has a market cap of $210,047.50 and approximately $9.00 worth of PAYCENT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get PAYCENT alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.50 or 0.00068150 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $484.24 or 0.00985115 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00006420 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.05 or 0.00053002 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00004432 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,658.42 or 0.05408205 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.36 or 0.00025154 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.66 or 0.00017627 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0935 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002037 BTC.

PAYCENT Profile

PAYCENT (PYN) is a coin. PAYCENT’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 85,310,628 coins. PAYCENT’s official Twitter account is @PaycentGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for PAYCENT is medium.com/@paycent . PAYCENT’s official website is paycent.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Paycent is a global mobile dual e-wallet that can be funded by cryptocurrencies (e.g. Bitcoin, Ether, Litecoin) with high liquidity and fiat currencies within the same mobile application. This allows the cryptocurrencies holders multiple avenues of spend and straddle the world of fiat and cryptocurrencies. The full ecosystem of Paycent and Paycent mPOS allows payments for daily household spend such as utilities, cable and Telco airtime. All conversions from cryptocurrencies to fiat will be done in real time. “

PAYCENT Coin Trading

PAYCENT can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAYCENT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PAYCENT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PAYCENT using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PAYCENT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PAYCENT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.