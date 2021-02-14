Payfair (PFR) Price Tops $0.0001 on Major Exchanges

Payfair (CURRENCY:PFR) traded down 84.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 14th. Payfair has a market capitalization of $4,300.97 and $1.00 worth of Payfair was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Payfair has traded down 82.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Payfair token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33.88 or 0.00069378 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $483.40 or 0.00989810 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00006914 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.30 or 0.00051812 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00004573 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,563.01 or 0.05247974 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.30 or 0.00025194 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.83 or 0.00018074 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002051 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0894 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Payfair Token Profile

Payfair (PFR) is a token. It was first traded on October 11th, 2017. Payfair’s total supply is 40,487,138 tokens and its circulating supply is 39,347,537 tokens. The official website for Payfair is payfair.io . The Reddit community for Payfair is /r/payfair and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Payfair’s official Twitter account is @payfairio and its Facebook page is accessible here

