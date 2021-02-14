Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $185.41 Million

Analysts expect that Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) will post sales of $185.41 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for Paylocity’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $186.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $184.46 million. Paylocity posted sales of $171.65 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Paylocity will report full-year sales of $627.09 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $625.72 million to $628.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $773.49 million, with estimates ranging from $747.83 million to $826.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Paylocity.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The software maker reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.14. Paylocity had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 16.89%. The business had revenue of $146.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.47 million.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist upped their target price on shares of Paylocity from $155.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of Paylocity from $209.00 to $210.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Paylocity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $224.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Paylocity from $135.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Paylocity from $210.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $191.88.

In other news, SVP Mark S. Kinsey sold 3,865 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.53, for a total transaction of $724,803.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,137,684.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robin Le Pederson sold 170 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.31, for a total value of $32,862.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $305,623.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 404,035 shares of company stock valued at $72,957,666 in the last ninety days. 32.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Paylocity during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Paylocity during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Paylocity during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Infini Master Fund bought a new position in Paylocity during the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Bainco International Investors bought a new position in Paylocity during the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Institutional investors own 68.69% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PCTY opened at $205.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 182.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company’s 50-day moving average is $199.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $176.34. Paylocity has a 12-month low of $66.98 and a 12-month high of $218.34.

Paylocity Company Profile

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Payroll module that enables clients to automate key payroll processes and manage compliance; Core HR module, which provides a set of HR capabilities enabling clients to manage HR data; and Talent module that enable clients to manage their talent throughout employees' tenures, starting at recruiting and carrying through onboarding, learning, and performance management.

