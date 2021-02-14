Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twenty research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $191.88.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PCTY shares. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Paylocity in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Paylocity from $135.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Paylocity from $170.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Craig Hallum lowered Paylocity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $156.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on Paylocity from $209.00 to $210.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd.

In other news, SVP Mark S. Kinsey sold 3,865 shares of Paylocity stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.53, for a total value of $724,803.45. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,059 shares in the company, valued at $10,137,684.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 400,000 shares of Paylocity stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.50, for a total value of $72,200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,770,538 shares in the company, valued at $2,305,082,109. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 404,035 shares of company stock worth $72,957,666 over the last quarter. 32.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PCTY. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Paylocity by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,565,639 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $734,201,000 after buying an additional 99,655 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in Paylocity by 1.0% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,278,641 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $367,819,000 after buying an additional 22,648 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Paylocity by 21.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 878,706 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $142,639,000 after buying an additional 157,665 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Paylocity by 9.9% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 701,720 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $113,271,000 after buying an additional 62,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its position in Paylocity by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 587,026 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $120,874,000 after buying an additional 52,166 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.69% of the company’s stock.

PCTY opened at $205.88 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 182.20, a PEG ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 1.36. Paylocity has a 1 year low of $66.98 and a 1 year high of $218.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $199.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $176.34.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The software maker reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $146.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.47 million. Paylocity had a return on equity of 16.89% and a net margin of 11.05%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Paylocity will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paylocity Company Profile

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Payroll module that enables clients to automate key payroll processes and manage compliance; Core HR module, which provides a set of HR capabilities enabling clients to manage HR data; and Talent module that enable clients to manage their talent throughout employees' tenures, starting at recruiting and carrying through onboarding, learning, and performance management.

