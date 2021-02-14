PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lowered its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,211,965 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 129,900 shares during the quarter. PayPal accounts for approximately 0.7% of Swiss National Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.36% of PayPal worth $986,442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SB Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal during the third quarter valued at $248,534,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,044,038 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,781,948,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046,599 shares in the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $200,021,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in PayPal by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,452,468 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,665,388,000 after purchasing an additional 839,901 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in PayPal by 5,875.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 728,280 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $143,493,000 after purchasing an additional 716,092 shares in the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on PayPal from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of PayPal from $296.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of PayPal from $215.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of PayPal from $215.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. PayPal presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $273.59.

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.11, for a total transaction of $4,827,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 420,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,145,401.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Mark Britto sold 1,152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.11, for a total transaction of $310,014.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 81,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,056,524.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 64,261 shares of company stock worth $13,732,274 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PYPL opened at $298.37 on Friday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.07 and a 1-year high of $302.10. The company has a market capitalization of $349.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.59, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $245.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $211.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 15.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

