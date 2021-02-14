PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Stake Raised by NEXT Financial Group Inc

NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 18.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,112 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,881 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in PayPal were worth $2,836,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in PayPal by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,680,445 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,501,360,000 after purchasing an additional 560,751 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,044,038 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,781,948,000 after buying an additional 1,046,599 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,452,468 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,665,388,000 after buying an additional 839,901 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,529,776 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,483,592,000 after buying an additional 253,341 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,721,817 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,340,050,000 after buying an additional 533,092 shares during the period. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PayPal alerts:

NASDAQ PYPL opened at $298.37 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $349.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.59, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $245.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $211.14. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.07 and a twelve month high of $302.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 18.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of PayPal in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Moffett Nathanson lifted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $280.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Compass Point reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $273.59.

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.76, for a total value of $2,677,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 147,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,468,359.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 3,109 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.20, for a total transaction of $600,658.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,645,902.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 64,261 shares of company stock worth $13,732,274. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

Recommended Story: What is a dead cat bounce?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.