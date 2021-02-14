Paytomat Price Up 307.7% Over Last Week (PTI)

Paytomat (CURRENCY:PTI) traded 9.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 14th. One Paytomat coin can currently be purchased for $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. Paytomat has a market capitalization of $262,362.05 and approximately $98,385.00 worth of Paytomat was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Paytomat has traded up 307.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002143 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001153 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.55 or 0.00054745 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $125.04 or 0.00267897 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.81 or 0.00085287 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $35.32 or 0.00075681 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.19 or 0.00092522 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $89.84 or 0.00192466 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $38,964.63 or 0.83479265 BTC.

Paytomat Coin Profile

Paytomat’s total supply is 3,600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 166,030,078 coins. The official message board for Paytomat is medium.com/@paytomat . The official website for Paytomat is paytomat.com . The Reddit community for Paytomat is /r/Paytomat and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2017, Paytomat is a decentralized infrastructure for cryptocurrency payments with a built-in blockchain-based loyalty program. It incentivizes merchants and customers to either accept or to spend their cryptocurrency on a global scale. As a reward for being a part of Paytomat ecosystems, both merchants and customers receive corresponding assets they can use to pay within the ecosystem, set up a master node or receive various discounts and free services. The PTI token is an EOS-based cryptocurrency. It is a utility token that concedes users the right to exchange PTI tokens to PTM coins in the future. PTM coins are the medium of exchange for the Paytomat payment system. “

Buying and Selling Paytomat

Paytomat can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Paytomat directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Paytomat should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Paytomat using one of the exchanges listed above.

