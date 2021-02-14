Paytomat Price Up 385.3% Over Last 7 Days (PTI)

Paytomat (CURRENCY:PTI) traded 29.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on February 14th. Paytomat has a market capitalization of $298,183.96 and $86,095.00 worth of Paytomat was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Paytomat has traded up 385.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Paytomat coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002070 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.78 or 0.00055419 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $130.73 or 0.00270501 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.57 or 0.00086013 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $42.94 or 0.00088838 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $46.46 or 0.00096128 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $44,052.86 or 0.91150789 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.38 or 0.00184933 BTC.

Paytomat Coin Profile

Paytomat’s total supply is 3,600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 166,030,078 coins. The official message board for Paytomat is medium.com/@paytomat . The official website for Paytomat is paytomat.com . The Reddit community for Paytomat is /r/Paytomat and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2017, Paytomat is a decentralized infrastructure for cryptocurrency payments with a built-in blockchain-based loyalty program. It incentivizes merchants and customers to either accept or to spend their cryptocurrency on a global scale. As a reward for being a part of Paytomat ecosystems, both merchants and customers receive corresponding assets they can use to pay within the ecosystem, set up a master node or receive various discounts and free services. The PTI token is an EOS-based cryptocurrency. It is a utility token that concedes users the right to exchange PTI tokens to PTM coins in the future. PTM coins are the medium of exchange for the Paytomat payment system. “

