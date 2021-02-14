PCTEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCTI) Short Interest Update

PCTEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCTI) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 374,500 shares, an increase of 68.5% from the January 14th total of 222,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 259,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days. Currently, 2.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ PCTI opened at $8.02 on Friday. PCTEL has a 1 year low of $3.95 and a 1 year high of $11.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.40 and a 200 day moving average of $6.42. The stock has a market cap of $150.13 million, a P/E ratio of 42.21 and a beta of 0.25.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 5th. PCTEL’s dividend payout ratio is 75.86%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut PCTEL from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PCTEL during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,405,000. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in PCTEL by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,282,649 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $8,427,000 after purchasing an additional 230,157 shares during the last quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA boosted its stake in PCTEL by 36.2% during the 4th quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 705,033 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $4,632,000 after purchasing an additional 187,460 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PCTEL by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,386,124 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $7,846,000 after purchasing an additional 85,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PCTEL in the second quarter worth $482,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.94% of the company’s stock.

About PCTEL

PCTEL, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies wireless network antenna and testing solutions worldwide. The company designs and manufactures precision antennas that are deployed in small cells, enterprise Wi-Fi access points, fleet management and transit systems, and in equipment and devices for the Industrial Internet of Things.

