PEAKDEFI Price Tops $0.25 on Major Exchanges (PEAK)

PEAKDEFI (CURRENCY:PEAK) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 14th. One PEAKDEFI token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.25 or 0.00000532 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. PEAKDEFI has a total market capitalization of $25.54 million and $101,913.00 worth of PEAKDEFI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, PEAKDEFI has traded 5.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.56 or 0.00064819 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $434.60 or 0.00921672 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00006618 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.60 or 0.00050058 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 18.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00004159 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,346.41 or 0.04976127 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.35 or 0.00024081 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.13 or 0.00017237 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002124 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0841 or 0.00000178 BTC.

PEAKDEFI Token Profile

PEAKDEFI (CRYPTO:PEAK) is a token. It launched on October 7th, 2020. PEAKDEFI’s total supply is 493,741,200 tokens and its circulating supply is 101,870,736 tokens. The official website for PEAKDEFI is marketpeak.com . PEAKDEFI’s official Twitter account is @PEAKDEFI and its Facebook page is accessible here . PEAKDEFI’s official message board is medium.com/@PeakDeFi

PEAKDEFI Token Trading

PEAKDEFI can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PEAKDEFI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PEAKDEFI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PEAKDEFI using one of the exchanges listed above.

