PEAKDEFI Price Up 1.4% Over Last 7 Days (PEAK)

PEAKDEFI (CURRENCY:PEAK) traded 5.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 14th. During the last week, PEAKDEFI has traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar. One PEAKDEFI token can now be bought for about $0.27 or 0.00000540 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. PEAKDEFI has a total market cap of $27.20 million and $171,332.00 worth of PEAKDEFI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33.83 or 0.00068409 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $487.16 or 0.00985221 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00006441 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.11 or 0.00052806 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00004364 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,627.86 or 0.05314460 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.40 or 0.00025078 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.63 or 0.00017452 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0940 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002025 BTC.

About PEAKDEFI

PEAKDEFI (CRYPTO:PEAK) is a token. Its genesis date was October 7th, 2020. PEAKDEFI’s total supply is 493,727,646 tokens and its circulating supply is 101,857,181 tokens. PEAKDEFI’s official message board is medium.com/@PeakDeFi . PEAKDEFI’s official website is marketpeak.com . PEAKDEFI’s official Twitter account is @PEAKDEFI and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling PEAKDEFI

PEAKDEFI can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PEAKDEFI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PEAKDEFI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PEAKDEFI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

