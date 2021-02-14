Peercoin (PPC) Market Capitalization Hits $12.90 Million

Peercoin (CURRENCY:PPC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 14th. One Peercoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.48 or 0.00001023 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Peercoin has traded up 12.8% against the dollar. Peercoin has a total market cap of $12.90 million and approximately $157,356.00 worth of Peercoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

PRIZM (PZM) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000018 BTC.

NuBits (USNBT) traded up 221.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000728 BTC.

Tigerfinance (TIGER) traded 84.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001090 BTC.

THECASH (TCH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Tchain (TCH) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NIX Bridge Token (NBT) traded 25.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $127.50 or 0.00270717 BTC.

Peercoin Coin Profile

Peercoin (PPC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 20th, 2012. Peercoin’s total supply is 26,773,513 coins. The official website for Peercoin is www.peercoin.net . The Reddit community for Peercoin is /r/peercoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Peercoin’s official message board is talk.peercoin.net . Peercoin’s official Twitter account is @peercoinppc and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Peercoin

Peercoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peercoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Peercoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Peercoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

