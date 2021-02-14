Peerplays (PPY) Market Capitalization Achieves $887,740.29

Peerplays (CURRENCY:PPY) traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 14th. One Peerplays coin can currently be bought for $0.20 or 0.00000420 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Peerplays has traded up 25.6% against the US dollar. Peerplays has a total market cap of $887,740.29 and $51,690.00 worth of Peerplays was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002131 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001157 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.09 or 0.00053426 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $125.57 or 0.00267411 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $39.60 or 0.00084324 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $35.08 or 0.00074707 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.63 or 0.00090792 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $89.88 or 0.00191404 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40,371.64 or 0.85975239 BTC.

Peerplays Coin Profile

Peerplays’ genesis date was April 30th, 2016. Peerplays’ total supply is 5,589,336 coins and its circulating supply is 4,501,541 coins. Peerplays’ official website is www.peerplays.com . The Reddit community for Peerplays is /r/Peerplays and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Peerplays’ official Twitter account is @Peerplays and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Peerplays

Peerplays can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peerplays directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Peerplays should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Peerplays using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

