PegNet (PEG) Tops 1-Day Volume of $3,565.00

PegNet (CURRENCY:PEG) traded 4.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 14th. PegNet has a market capitalization of $1.11 million and $3,565.00 worth of PegNet was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PegNet coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, PegNet has traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002043 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001217 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.53 or 0.00056216 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $137.26 or 0.00280264 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $45.14 or 0.00092161 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.55 or 0.00080763 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $47.54 or 0.00097065 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.05 or 0.00059315 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $44,074.47 or 0.89990826 BTC.

PegNet Coin Profile

PegNet’s total supply is 2,227,955,499 coins. The official website for PegNet is pegnet.org . The Reddit community for PegNet is https://reddit.com/r/PegNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PegNet’s official Twitter account is @getpegnet and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PegNet is a decentralized, non-custodial network of tokens pegged (stabilized) to different currencies and assets that allows for trading and conversion of value without the need for counterparties. It is a fully auditable, open source stablecoin and synthetics network using the competition of PoW and external oracles to converge on the prices of currencies and assets. You can mine PEG, the token of PegNet which can be seamlessly converted to any pAsset on the network with no spread, no slippage, and with infinite liquidity. “

PegNet Coin Trading

PegNet can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

