Peony Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $9,748.00 (PNY)

Peony (CURRENCY:PNY) traded 8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 14th. Over the last seven days, Peony has traded up 502.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Peony token can currently be bought for about $0.0843 or 0.00000173 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Peony has a total market capitalization of $560,331.19 and approximately $9,748.00 worth of Peony was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Peony alerts:

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.20 or 0.00043472 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001370 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded 18.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00004288 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded down 27.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000026 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded 37.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000093 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 44.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded down 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Peony Profile

Peony (PNY) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 16th, 2018. Peony’s total supply is 6,643,450 tokens. Peony’s official Twitter account is @PeonyCoin . The official website for Peony is www.peonycoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Peony Coin is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Peony Token Trading

Peony can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peony directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Peony should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Peony using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Peony Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Peony and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.