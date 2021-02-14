pEOS (PEOS) Achieves Market Cap of $685,040.21

pEOS (CURRENCY:PEOS) traded down 6.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 14th. During the last seven days, pEOS has traded down 8.9% against the dollar. One pEOS coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. pEOS has a total market capitalization of $685,040.21 and $8,669.00 worth of pEOS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002045 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001230 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.70 or 0.00056625 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $135.75 or 0.00277462 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.25 or 0.00092484 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.38 or 0.00084577 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $48.35 or 0.00098827 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44,591.85 or 0.91145169 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.06 or 0.00059388 BTC.

About pEOS

pEOS’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 828,353,669 coins. pEOS’s official message board is medium.com/@pEOS_one . The official website for pEOS is peos.one . pEOS’s official Twitter account is @peos_one and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “pEOS is a smart contract implementation of a privacy token, based on the technology that powers the anonymous cryptocurrency Monero, which is capable of running on top of EOSIO software. It allows private and untraceable transactions of, its EOS-based token, pEOS, among EOS users. Before EOSIO enabled developers to utilize system level languages like C++, the development of highly complex smart contracts like pEOS was almost impossible. “

Buying and Selling pEOS

pEOS can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as pEOS directly using U.S. dollars.

