PEPS Coin (PEPS) Hits Market Capitalization of $127,655.48

PEPS Coin (CURRENCY:PEPS) traded up 24.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 14th. PEPS Coin has a total market cap of $127,655.48 and $49.00 worth of PEPS Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PEPS Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0029 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, PEPS Coin has traded 10.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Vitae (VITAE) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.48 or 0.00009184 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001567 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001873 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0712 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded 31% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000024 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.21 or 0.00150204 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded 21.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded up 30.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PEPS Coin Coin Profile

PEPS is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 17th, 2018. PEPS Coin’s total supply is 59,906,592 coins and its circulating supply is 43,658,087 coins. The official website for PEPS Coin is peps.today . PEPS Coin’s official Twitter account is @projectpeps

Buying and Selling PEPS Coin

PEPS Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PEPS Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PEPS Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PEPS Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

