PEPS Coin (PEPS) Reaches Market Cap of $127,655.48

PEPS Coin (CURRENCY:PEPS) traded up 24.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 14th. One PEPS Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.0029 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. PEPS Coin has a total market capitalization of $127,655.48 and $49.00 worth of PEPS Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, PEPS Coin has traded up 10.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Vitae (VITAE) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.48 or 0.00009184 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001567 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001873 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0712 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded down 31% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000024 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded down 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $73.21 or 0.00150204 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded 21.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded up 30.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PEPS Coin Profile

PEPS Coin (CRYPTO:PEPS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 17th, 2018. PEPS Coin’s total supply is 59,906,592 coins and its circulating supply is 43,658,087 coins. PEPS Coin’s official Twitter account is @projectpeps . The official website for PEPS Coin is peps.today

PEPS Coin Coin Trading

PEPS Coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PEPS Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PEPS Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PEPS Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

