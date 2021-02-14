PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.13 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.13 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for PepsiCo’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.06 to $1.18. PepsiCo reported earnings per share of $1.07 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 5.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PepsiCo will report full year earnings of $6.05 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.83 to $6.17. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $6.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.26 to $6.69. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow PepsiCo.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.02. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 56.28%.

Several research analysts recently commented on PEP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $157.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $153.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.78.

PepsiCo stock opened at $133.87 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $185.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $141.78 and a 200-day moving average of $140.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.77. PepsiCo has a one year low of $101.42 and a one year high of $148.77.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $1.0225 per share. This represents a $4.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is 73.96%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Interactive Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: FLNA, QFNA, PBNA, LatAm, Europe, AMESA, and APAC. It offers branded dips, cheese-flavored snacks, and tortillas, as well as corn, potato, and tortilla chips; cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes; beverage concentrates, fountain syrups, and finished goods; ready-to-drink tea, coffee, and juices; and dairy products.

See Also: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PepsiCo (PEP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.