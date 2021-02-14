PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Purchased by Haverford Trust Co.

Haverford Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,199,762 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,623 shares during the period. PepsiCo comprises 2.5% of Haverford Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Haverford Trust Co. owned approximately 0.09% of PepsiCo worth $177,925,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Interactive Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the third quarter worth $35,000. 69.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ PEP opened at $133.87 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $185.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $141.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $140.10. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.42 and a 1 year high of $148.77.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.02. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.28% and a net margin of 10.27%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a $1.0225 dividend. This represents a $4.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 73.96%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on PepsiCo in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $153.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on PepsiCo in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $157.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PepsiCo presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.78.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: FLNA, QFNA, PBNA, LatAm, Europe, AMESA, and APAC. It offers branded dips, cheese-flavored snacks, and tortillas, as well as corn, potato, and tortilla chips; cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes; beverage concentrates, fountain syrups, and finished goods; ready-to-drink tea, coffee, and juices; and dairy products.

