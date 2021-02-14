PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank decreased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,270,679 shares of the company’s stock after selling 149,400 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo makes up approximately 0.7% of Swiss National Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Swiss National Bank owned 0.45% of PepsiCo worth $929,942,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PEP. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 34.3% during the fourth quarter. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. now owns 5,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $813,000 after acquiring an additional 1,399 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 1,199,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,925,000 after acquiring an additional 26,623 shares during the period. Boston Common Asset Management LLC lifted its position in PepsiCo by 258.5% in the 4th quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 5,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,000 after purchasing an additional 4,214 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 17,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,653,000 after purchasing an additional 1,745 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Bancshares Inc. grew its position in PepsiCo by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 39,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,872,000 after purchasing an additional 2,619 shares during the last quarter. 69.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PepsiCo stock opened at $133.87 on Friday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.42 and a 52 week high of $148.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $141.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.10.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.02. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.28% and a net margin of 10.27%. Equities analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $1.0225 per share. This represents a $4.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.96%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on PepsiCo in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $157.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $153.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.78.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: FLNA, QFNA, PBNA, LatAm, Europe, AMESA, and APAC. It offers branded dips, cheese-flavored snacks, and tortillas, as well as corn, potato, and tortilla chips; cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes; beverage concentrates, fountain syrups, and finished goods; ready-to-drink tea, coffee, and juices; and dairy products.

