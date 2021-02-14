PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

PEP has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $153.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on PepsiCo in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $157.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PepsiCo presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.78.

PEP traded down $1.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $133.87. 5,659,348 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,886,468. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $141.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $140.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $185.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. PepsiCo has a 52-week low of $101.42 and a 52-week high of $148.77.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.02. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.28% and a net margin of 10.27%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PepsiCo will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. Tompkins Financial Corp grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 47,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,036,000 after purchasing an additional 2,505 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its stake in PepsiCo by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 68,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231 shares during the last quarter. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $227,000. Guardian Capital Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 93,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,563,000 after acquiring an additional 964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, German American Bancorp Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at $272,000. 69.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: FLNA, QFNA, PBNA, LatAm, Europe, AMESA, and APAC. It offers branded dips, cheese-flavored snacks, and tortillas, as well as corn, potato, and tortilla chips; cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes; beverage concentrates, fountain syrups, and finished goods; ready-to-drink tea, coffee, and juices; and dairy products.

