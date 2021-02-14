PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports.
PEP has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $153.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on PepsiCo in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $157.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PepsiCo presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.78.
PEP traded down $1.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $133.87. 5,659,348 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,886,468. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $141.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $140.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $185.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. PepsiCo has a 52-week low of $101.42 and a 52-week high of $148.77.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. Tompkins Financial Corp grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 47,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,036,000 after purchasing an additional 2,505 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its stake in PepsiCo by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 68,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231 shares during the last quarter. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $227,000. Guardian Capital Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 93,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,563,000 after acquiring an additional 964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, German American Bancorp Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at $272,000. 69.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About PepsiCo
PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: FLNA, QFNA, PBNA, LatAm, Europe, AMESA, and APAC. It offers branded dips, cheese-flavored snacks, and tortillas, as well as corn, potato, and tortilla chips; cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes; beverage concentrates, fountain syrups, and finished goods; ready-to-drink tea, coffee, and juices; and dairy products.
