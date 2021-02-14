Perlin Market Capitalization Tops $39.51 Million (PERL)

Perlin (CURRENCY:PERL) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 14th. Perlin has a total market cap of $39.51 million and approximately $7.96 million worth of Perlin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Perlin has traded up 70.6% against the dollar. One Perlin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0818 or 0.00000167 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $33.57 or 0.00068729 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $476.09 or 0.00974809 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00006610 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.07 or 0.00051324 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00004402 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,556.89 or 0.05235318 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.26 or 0.00025099 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.89 or 0.00018211 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0901 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002052 BTC.

Perlin Profile

Perlin (PERL) is a coin. Its launch date was August 20th, 2019. Perlin’s total supply is 1,033,200,000 coins and its circulating supply is 483,139,908 coins. The official website for Perlin is perlin.net . Perlin’s official Twitter account is @PerlinNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Perlin is /r/perlin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Perlin’s official message board is medium.com/perlin-network

According to CryptoCompare, “Wavelet introduces a novel family of directed-acyclic-graph (DAG)-based consensus protocols. It is designed to alleviate the numerous scalability dilemmas predicated in decentralized ledgers, such as those that utilize either the longest chain rule or some variant of stake delegation or committee election scheme. Wavelet guarantees irreversibility of transactions, and consistent total ordering of transactions without any compromise on safety, performance or liveness; enabling features such as transaction graph pruning and Turing-complete smart contract execution. The safety and liveness of Wavelet are solely dependent on the safety and liveness of any arbitrarily chosen Byzantine fault-tolerant binary consensus protocol executed within the Wavelet framework. Unlike prior works, Wavelet requires minimal configuration of a minuscule set of system parameters to work in a large range of practical network settings where communication is only partially synchronous. “

Perlin Coin Trading

