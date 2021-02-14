Perma-Pipe International Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPIH) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Perma-Pipe International Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPIH) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a growth of 61.9% from the January 14th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Perma-Pipe International by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 237,893 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,449,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Perma-Pipe International by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 1,999 shares in the last quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Perma-Pipe International by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 97,591 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $594,000 after buying an additional 24,400 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in Perma-Pipe International in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in Perma-Pipe International by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 283,375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,601,000 after acquiring an additional 8,090 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PPIH remained flat at $$6.11 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 68,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,470. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.58 and a beta of 0.32. Perma-Pipe International has a 1-year low of $4.51 and a 1-year high of $9.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.25.

Perma-Pipe International (NASDAQ:PPIH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, December 21st. The industrial products company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $20.29 million for the quarter. Perma-Pipe International had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a negative return on equity of 6.76%.

Perma-Pipe International Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engineers, designs, manufactures, and sells specialty piping and leak detection systems. The company offers insulated and jacketed district heating and cooling piping systems for energy distribution from central energy plants to various locations; and primary and secondary containment piping systems for transporting chemicals, hazardous fluids, and petroleum products, as well as engages in the coating and insulation of oil and gas gathering and transmission pipelines.

