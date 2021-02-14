Permission Coin (ASK) Reaches Market Cap of $1.44 Million

Permission Coin (CURRENCY:ASK) traded up 23.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 14th. Over the last seven days, Permission Coin has traded up 80.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Permission Coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Permission Coin has a market cap of $1.44 million and $43,408.00 worth of Permission Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002050 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001224 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.60 or 0.00056551 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.77 or 0.00278219 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.20 or 0.00084433 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $44.80 or 0.00091800 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $49.02 or 0.00100459 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.05 or 0.00059535 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $44,160.98 or 0.90496333 BTC.

Permission Coin Coin Profile

Permission Coin’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,110,077,464 coins. Permission Coin’s official website is permission.io

Permission Coin Coin Trading

