Perpetual Protocol Price Reaches $6.49 on Major Exchanges (PERP)

Perpetual Protocol (CURRENCY:PERP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 14th. Perpetual Protocol has a total market capitalization of $141.37 million and $3.68 million worth of Perpetual Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Perpetual Protocol has traded 8.5% lower against the dollar. One Perpetual Protocol token can now be purchased for $6.49 or 0.00013313 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Perpetual Protocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002054 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001225 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.22 or 0.00055859 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $137.17 or 0.00281542 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.86 or 0.00092071 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38.79 or 0.00079608 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.92 or 0.00098353 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.07 or 0.00059657 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $90.28 or 0.00185290 BTC.

About Perpetual Protocol

Perpetual Protocol’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,795,505 tokens. Perpetual Protocol’s official website is perp.fi

Buying and Selling Perpetual Protocol

Perpetual Protocol can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Perpetual Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Perpetual Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Perpetual Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Perpetual Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Perpetual Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.