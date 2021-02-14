Perspecta Inc. (NYSE:PRSP) Shares Sold by Hosking Partners LLP

Hosking Partners LLP decreased its holdings in Perspecta Inc. (NYSE:PRSP) by 24.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 60,017 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,516 shares during the quarter. Hosking Partners LLP’s holdings in Perspecta were worth $1,445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of PRSP. Jana Partners LLC increased its stake in Perspecta by 36.7% in the third quarter. Jana Partners LLC now owns 12,799,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,958,000 after purchasing an additional 3,435,615 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Perspecta by 86.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,581,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,758,000 after acquiring an additional 735,059 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Perspecta by 52.0% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,913,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,225,000 after acquiring an additional 654,433 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in Perspecta by 466.0% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 578,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,246,000 after acquiring an additional 476,031 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in shares of Perspecta by 156.9% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 458,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,037,000 after purchasing an additional 279,943 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.21% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PRSP. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Perspecta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Perspecta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Perspecta from $25.00 to $29.35 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.84.

Perspecta stock opened at $29.04 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.48 and a beta of 1.46. Perspecta Inc. has a one year low of $14.03 and a one year high of $29.49. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Perspecta’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.66%.

Perspecta Inc provides enterprise information technology (IT) services to government customers in the United States federal, state, and local markets. The company develops, modernizes, transforms, and manages customers' enterprise application portfolios enabling a shift of IT spend from maintenance and operations to innovation; and offers analytics and data services, as well as research, engineering, consulting, and technology solutions for government, including cybersecurity, cloud, quantum computing, network configuration, and data analytics capabilities.

