Petrofac Limited (OTCMKTS:POFCY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Petrofac Limited (OTCMKTS:POFCY) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company.

POFCY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays downgraded Petrofac from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Petrofac in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Petrofac in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Petrofac in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Petrofac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 26th.

Shares of OTCMKTS POFCY remained flat at $$0.84 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 149 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,629. The company has a market cap of $581.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Petrofac has a one year low of $0.65 and a one year high of $2.37. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.89.

Petrofac Limited, an oilfield service company, provides services to the oil and gas production and processing industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Engineering & Construction; Engineering & Production Services; and Integrated Energy Services. The Engineering & Construction segment provides onshore and offshore engineering, procurement, construction, installation, and commissioning services.

