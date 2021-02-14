Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) is Ninety One North America Inc.’s 7th Largest Position

Ninety One North America Inc. lifted its holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,575,156 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 152,356 shares during the period. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras accounts for approximately 3.2% of Ninety One North America Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Ninety One North America Inc. owned 0.07% of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras worth $51,379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 25,150 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the 3rd quarter valued at about $74,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 514.2% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 85,306 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $607,000 after acquiring an additional 71,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $104,000. 9.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Bradesco Corretora cut shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.25.

Shares of PBR opened at $10.55 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.81 billion, a PE ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a 52-week low of $4.01 and a 52-week high of $14.94.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Company Profile

PetrÃ³leo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras produce and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. It engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields, and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons.

