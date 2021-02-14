Pets at Home Group Plc (PETS.L) (LON:PETS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Pets at Home Group Plc (PETS.L) (LON:PETS) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 295 ($3.85).

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 435 ($5.68) target price on shares of Pets at Home Group Plc (PETS.L) in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Shore Capital reiterated an “under review” rating on shares of Pets at Home Group Plc (PETS.L) in a research report on Thursday, January 21st.

PETS traded up GBX 3.80 ($0.05) on Friday, reaching GBX 418.40 ($5.47). The company had a trading volume of 440,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,350,054. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 416.84 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 371.48. The company has a market capitalization of £2.09 billion and a P/E ratio of 29.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.96. Pets at Home Group Plc has a one year low of GBX 174.90 ($2.29) and a one year high of GBX 475 ($6.21).

In other news, insider Peter Pritchard sold 1,369,085 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 384 ($5.02), for a total transaction of £5,257,286.40 ($6,868,678.34).

Pets at Home Group Plc (PETS.L) Company Profile

Pets at Home Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialist retailer of pet food, pet related products, and pet accessories in the United Kingdom. The company offers a range of diets for dogs, cats, small mammals, fish, reptiles, and birds. It also provides pet accessories, including collars, leads and harnesses, bedding, housing, feeding, health and hygiene, travel, training, and enrichment products for dogs, cats, small mammals, fish, birds, and reptiles.

