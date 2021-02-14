Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (OTCMKTS:PEYUF) Short Interest Update

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (OTCMKTS:PEYUF) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 5,731,600 shares, a decline of 37.6% from the January 14th total of 9,179,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 218,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 26.2 days.

PEYUF traded up $0.08 on Friday, hitting $4.11. 106,832 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 110,052. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.30. Peyto Exploration & Development has a one year low of $0.70 and a one year high of $4.21.

Get Peyto Exploration & Development alerts:

PEYUF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from $4.50 to $5.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Peyto Exploration & Development from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Peyto Exploration & Development from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.32.

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp., an energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. As of December 31, 2019, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 815 million barrels of oil equivalent.

Read More: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Peyto Exploration & Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peyto Exploration & Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.