Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Holdings Raised by Fosun International Ltd

Fosun International Ltd boosted its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 21.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 428,404 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 75,538 shares during the quarter. Pfizer makes up about 1.0% of Fosun International Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Fosun International Ltd’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $15,772,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,069,866 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,690,763,000 after purchasing an additional 2,777,676 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 39,996,916 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,467,887,000 after purchasing an additional 143,779 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 28,895,978 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,183,645,000 after purchasing an additional 613,967 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 19,516,941 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $718,419,000 after purchasing an additional 572,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jensen Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,168,803 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $409,895,000 after purchasing an additional 761,980 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.36% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $36.00 target price on shares of Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Pfizer from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pfizer currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.38.

NYSE PFE opened at $34.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $192.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s fifty day moving average is $36.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.29. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.88 and a 52-week high of $43.08.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $11.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.32 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 24.88% and a net margin of 17.85%. Pfizer’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.49%. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.88%.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Sutent, Xtandi, Xalkori, Inlyta, Braftovi + Mektovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Vfend, and Zithromax brands.

