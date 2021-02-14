Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Position Boosted by Haverford Trust Co.

Haverford Trust Co. increased its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 473,583 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 4,156 shares during the quarter. Haverford Trust Co.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $17,433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Boston Common Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at $655,000. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 39.4% during the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 3,280 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 927 shares during the last quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 46.6% during the 4th quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC now owns 92,592 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,408,000 after acquiring an additional 29,430 shares during the last quarter. D. Scott Neal Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. D. Scott Neal Inc. now owns 22,547 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $830,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 18,754 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $690,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. 67.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PFE opened at $34.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.88 and a 1 year high of $43.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.29. The firm has a market cap of $192.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $11.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.32 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 24.88% and a net margin of 17.85%. Pfizer’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.49%. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.88%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho cut their price objective on Pfizer from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Pfizer from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $36.00 target price on Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Pfizer from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $40.00 target price on Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pfizer currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.38.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Sutent, Xtandi, Xalkori, Inlyta, Braftovi + Mektovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Vfend, and Zithromax brands.

See Also: Oversold

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.