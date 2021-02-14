Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by Northwest Bancshares Inc.

Northwest Bancshares Inc. lowered its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 14.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,395 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 8,775 shares during the period. Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,855,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PFE. Northwest Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 2.4% in the third quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,311 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. HNP Capital LLC raised its position in Pfizer by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 16,689 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC now owns 10,195 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 3.7% during the third quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,710 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 5,791 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. 67.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on PFE. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $42.00 price target on shares of Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Truist started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.38.

Shares of NYSE PFE opened at $34.72 on Friday. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.88 and a 52-week high of $43.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $36.40 and a 200-day moving average of $37.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $192.99 billion, a PE ratio of 22.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.04). Pfizer had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 24.88%. The company had revenue of $11.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is 52.88%.

Pfizer Inc develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Sutent, Xtandi, Xalkori, Inlyta, Braftovi + Mektovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Vfend, and Zithromax brands.

