Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Stock Holdings Lifted by 1ST Source Bank

1ST Source Bank raised its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 141,306 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,859 shares during the quarter. 1ST Source Bank’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $5,201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Pfizer by 6.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,069,866 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,690,763,000 after purchasing an additional 2,777,676 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Pfizer by 0.4% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 39,996,916 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,467,887,000 after purchasing an additional 143,779 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC grew its stake in Pfizer by 2.2% in the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 28,895,978 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,183,645,000 after purchasing an additional 613,967 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 19,516,941 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $718,419,000 after acquiring an additional 572,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jensen Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,168,803 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $409,895,000 after acquiring an additional 761,980 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.36% of the company’s stock.

PFE traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $34.72. The stock had a trading volume of 25,578,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,737,430. The stock has a market capitalization of $192.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.29. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.88 and a 52 week high of $43.08.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $11.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.32 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 24.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.49%. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is 52.88%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on PFE shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $42.00 price target on Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $40.00 price objective on Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $36.00 price target on Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Pfizer from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pfizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.38.

Pfizer Inc develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Sutent, Xtandi, Xalkori, Inlyta, Braftovi + Mektovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Vfend, and Zithromax brands.

