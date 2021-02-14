Phantasma Energy Price Hits $0.0234 on Exchanges (KCAL)

Phantasma Energy (CURRENCY:KCAL) traded 77.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 14th. In the last seven days, Phantasma Energy has traded up 128% against the US dollar. Phantasma Energy has a market capitalization of $850,298.91 and approximately $159,613.00 worth of Phantasma Energy was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Phantasma Energy token can now be purchased for $0.0234 or 0.00000048 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Phantasma Energy

Phantasma Energy’s total supply is 36,315,496 tokens. Phantasma Energy’s official message board is medium.com/phantasticphantasma . Phantasma Energy’s official website is Phantasma.io

Phantasma Energy Token Trading

Phantasma Energy can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phantasma Energy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phantasma Energy should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Phantasma Energy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

