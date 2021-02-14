Phantasma Tops 24 Hour Volume of $529,625.00 (SOUL)

Phantasma (CURRENCY:SOUL) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 14th. Phantasma has a market cap of $11.22 million and $529,625.00 worth of Phantasma was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Phantasma token can now be bought for $0.20 or 0.00000407 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Phantasma has traded 72.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $48,700.17 or 0.99828692 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.17 or 0.00039298 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00005035 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 31.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.14 or 0.00100737 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000219 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002026 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000227 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002876 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.45 or 0.00013219 BTC.

Phantasma Profile

Phantasma (SOUL) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Phantasma’s total supply is 99,630,094 tokens and its circulating supply is 56,542,635 tokens. Phantasma’s official website is phantasma.io . The official message board for Phantasma is steemit.com/@phantasma-io . Phantasma’s official Twitter account is @phantasma_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Phantasma describes itself as a fast, secure, and scalable blockchain solution that allows developers to build decentralized applications (dapps) and facilitate interoperability with other blockchains while maintaining a decentralized governance system. “

Buying and Selling Phantasma

Phantasma can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phantasma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phantasma should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Phantasma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

