Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Sold by Ninety One SA PTY Ltd

Ninety One SA PTY Ltd cut its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 43.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,445 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,756 shares during the period. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,030,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 1,976.3% during the 4th quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 58,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,844,000 after purchasing an additional 55,692 shares during the period. Close Asset Management Ltd raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 229,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,955,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter worth about $1,933,000. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 9,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,000 after buying an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. 74.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Marian Salzman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.39, for a total transaction of $168,780.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

PM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Argus downgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. UBS Group downgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Edward Jones downgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Philip Morris International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.00.

PM stock opened at $86.12 on Friday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.01 and a 52-week high of $89.72. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.77.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.05. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.07% and a negative return on equity of 78.02%. The business had revenue of $7.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

