Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lowered its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 10.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,920 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,138 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $2,146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PM. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Aua Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. 74.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Philip Morris International news, VP Marian Salzman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.39, for a total transaction of $168,780.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:PM opened at $86.12 on Friday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.01 and a 12 month high of $89.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $82.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.91. The firm has a market cap of $134.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.77.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.05. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 78.02% and a net margin of 10.07%. The company had revenue of $7.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.22 EPS. Philip Morris International’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Argus lowered Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Philip Morris International from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on Philip Morris International from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. UBS Group lowered Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Edward Jones lowered Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.00.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

