Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank reduced its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,097,718 shares of the company’s stock after selling 176,100 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.39% of Philip Morris International worth $504,830,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PM. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 1,976.3% during the fourth quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 58,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,844,000 after acquiring an additional 55,692 shares in the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd grew its position in Philip Morris International by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 229,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,955,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,933,000. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 9,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. 74.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on PM. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on Philip Morris International from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Philip Morris International from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Argus downgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a “” rating and set a $105.00 price target (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.00.

In related news, VP Marian Salzman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.39, for a total value of $168,780.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PM opened at $86.12 on Friday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.01 and a 12-month high of $89.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $82.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.91.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.05. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.07% and a negative return on equity of 78.02%. The company had revenue of $7.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.22 EPS. Philip Morris International’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

Read More: What does an inverted yield curve signify?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.