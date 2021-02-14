Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nineteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and sixteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $72.00.

PSX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $63.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $84.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $83.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 1st.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Archer Investment Corp lifted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 45.6% during the 4th quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 479 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Institutional investors own 64.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PSX stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $77.23. 1,954,789 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,932,206. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.92. Phillips 66 has a 12-month low of $40.04 and a 12-month high of $91.46. The stock has a market cap of $33.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.52, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.06) by ($0.10). Phillips 66 had a negative net margin of 3.45% and a positive return on equity of 3.38%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.54 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 19th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.72%.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

