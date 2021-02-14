Phoenixcoin (PXC) One Day Volume Tops $72.00

Phoenixcoin (CURRENCY:PXC) traded up 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 14th. In the last week, Phoenixcoin has traded 39.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Phoenixcoin has a total market capitalization of $477,208.55 and $72.00 worth of Phoenixcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Phoenixcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0058 or 0.00000012 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,727.84 or 1.00099919 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.00 or 0.00039025 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 19% against the dollar and now trades at $232.78 or 0.00478186 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $471.94 or 0.00969483 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $112.34 or 0.00230786 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00004875 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 50.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.75 or 0.00112465 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 28.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002524 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 40.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00003379 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001727 BTC.

Phoenixcoin Coin Profile

PXC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theNeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Phoenixcoin’s total supply is 81,719,075 coins. Phoenixcoin’s official Twitter account is @Phoenixcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Phoenixcoin is phoenixcoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Phoenixcoin (PXC)is Scrypt based cryptocoin and digital currency for everyone. It doesn't depend upon very expensive hardware and can be mined successfully with popular computer video cards or processors. It is also a fast and reliable way to send money worldwide. The currency can be used on the developers casino website. “

Buying and Selling Phoenixcoin

Phoenixcoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phoenixcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phoenixcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Phoenixcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

