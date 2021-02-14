PhoenixDAO (PHNX) Price Hits $0.0531 on Major Exchanges

PhoenixDAO (CURRENCY:PHNX) traded up 47.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 14th. Over the last week, PhoenixDAO has traded 66% higher against the US dollar. One PhoenixDAO token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0531 or 0.00000109 BTC on exchanges. PhoenixDAO has a total market capitalization of $3.02 million and $829,279.00 worth of PhoenixDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get PhoenixDAO alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002045 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001230 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.70 or 0.00056625 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.75 or 0.00277462 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $45.25 or 0.00092484 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.38 or 0.00084577 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 17.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.35 or 0.00098827 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44,591.85 or 0.91145169 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.06 or 0.00059388 BTC.

About PhoenixDAO

PhoenixDAO’s total supply is 110,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 56,837,758 tokens. PhoenixDAO’s official message board is medium.com/@PhoenixDAO . PhoenixDAO’s official website is phoenixdao.io

Buying and Selling PhoenixDAO

PhoenixDAO can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PhoenixDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PhoenixDAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PhoenixDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PhoenixDAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PhoenixDAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.