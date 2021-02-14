Phoneum Price Hits $0.0004 on Top Exchanges (PHT)

Phoneum (CURRENCY:PHT) traded 11.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 14th. One Phoneum token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Phoneum has a market cap of $315,958.27 and approximately $13,419.00 worth of Phoneum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Phoneum has traded up 221.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $33.73 or 0.00068870 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $478.52 or 0.00977031 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00006651 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.33 or 0.00051718 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00004465 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,548.99 or 0.05204501 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.31 or 0.00025142 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.83 or 0.00018030 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0897 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002045 BTC.

Phoneum (CRYPTO:PHT) is a token. Phoneum’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 833,022,512 tokens. Phoneum’s official Twitter account is @lightstreams_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Phoneum’s official website is phoneum.io . The official message board for Phoneum is medium.com/@phoneum

Phoneum can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phoneum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phoneum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Phoneum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

